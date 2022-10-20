HomeNewsLava, Nothing bring 5G support via OTA to Lava Agni 5G, Nothing...

Lava, Nothing bring 5G support via OTA to Lava Agni 5G, Nothing Phone (1)

Lava and Nothing have started issuing an update for Lava Agni 5G and Phone (1), respectively, with 5G support for various operators.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Nothing Phone (1) 5G Jio

Highlights

  • Nothing has started rolling out an update for Phone (1)
  • Lava has begun the rollout of 5G support for Lava Agni 5G
  • Nothing Phone (1) is already compatible with Airtel 5G Plus

Lava and Nothing have released new software updates for their smartphones bringing 5G support for various telecom operators. While Lava has issued the update for Lava Agni 5G enabling customers to use 5G on Airtel and Jio, Nothing on the other hand released the update for its Phone (1) for supporting Jio’s 5G services.

Lava Agni 5G OTA Update

With this 5G FOTA update for Agni 5G, Lava becomes one of the earliest mobile handset companies in India to enable 5G on its smartphones in the country. The roll out of OTA update will be available for users of smartphones with Jio and Airtel in cities where 5G services are provided.

Lava 5g phone

“Lava’s in-house manufacturing and development capabilities allowed it to be one of the first Indian smartphone makers to enable 5G”, said Lava in a statement. To recall, the Lava Agni 5G was launched back in November of 2021. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM (uMCP memory). It has a 5000mAh battery with a 30W rapid charger. The Lava Agni 5G features a large 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with Wide Vine L1 support. The device also supports Liquid Cooling Technology.

Nothing Phone (1) 5G OTA Update

Meanwhile, Nothing has also issued a small update for the Indian users of Nothing Phone (1), bumping up the software version of Nothing OS to 1.1.5. The OTA update for Nothing Phone (1) brings support for Jio True 5G while the device already has support for Airtel’s 5G Plus service.

Read More: Exclusive – Reliance Jio 5G Will Be Available At 4G Tariff Till The Roll Out Completes

However, this update will be useful for only those users who live in cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi as Jio is yet to begin a wider rollout of its 5G services. To get this update on your Nothing Phone (1), you can head to Settings> System> System update and check for new updates. The update weighs a mere 22MB and should reach everyone by next week, considering its a phased rollout.

Also See:

Airtel CEO send personalised email to customers, Clears…

Lava Agni 5G

Lava Agni 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.78-inch, 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1)
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 778G+
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.55-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous article
Vivo X90 expected to release this year
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.