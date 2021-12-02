Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition: Things you should know

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition has been announced by the London-based tech consumer brand. The Ear (1), Nothing’s debut product, was first released in a single White colour. The earbuds are known for their distinctive semi-transparent design. With the black edition, the finish of the earbuds is even more smoother. Here’s a rundown of what more the Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition has to offer:
1It has gone Black!
Of course, the new ear (1)s are now available in Black. As we mentioned, the finish of the earbuds has now switched from glossy to matte. This gives it an even more smooth and minimal look compared to the white one. The White Ear (1) has more of a glossy look, and the plastic on the end is more easily felt. The black ones provide a premium fit and finish because of the new texture.
There’s the same IPX4 resistance, 4.7g of weight, and a transparent design. However, with the release of Black Edition, Nothing Ear (1) has gone carbon neutral. Nothing worked with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem. The 1.78kg carbon footprint of Ear (1) will be revealed on a new packaging label. The company hopes it will empower users to make better-informed purchases.
2Same great Audio
In our review, we mentioned that Ear (1) is meant for those who want to purchase TWS for sound clarity. The 11.6 mm drivers on it part-deliver an impressive performance even on high volumes. Moreover, it impressed us with the call quality, thanks to the three-mic system. With the black edition, Nothing continues to deliver the same great audio it did with the original Ear (1)s.
3Active Noise Cancellation is here to stay
Nothing Ear 1 was introduced with Active Noise Cancellation and is amongst the few TWS earbuds that offer a decent experience with the feature under the Rs 7,000 segment. Even with the Black Edition, two active noise cancellation (ANC) levels – light and maximum- can be selected via the app. There are three modes in total, including ANC ON, Transparency Mode, and a Normal one.
Talking about the app, you do get the same features with the app but with a slight change, which is the placeholder image of Nothing Ear 1 that will show the Black Edition buds instead of the white ones.
4Same Battery Life
Nothing ear (1) offer 5 hours of listening time with the earbuds and 34 hours with the case. The compact power case also charges wirelessly and charges your earbuds fast. We got around 3.5 hours of hearing during our testing when ANC was on and around 5.5 hours with ANC kept off. So this is quite good.
5Slightly higher price, but with Crypto Acceptance
Nothing raised the price of its Ear (1) last month to Rs 6,999 because of a rise in costs of select components and the production processes. However, Nothing also confirmed that the new price in India will remain lower than the global price of Ear (1).
One more announcement by Nothing that arrived with the new Black Edition is the acceptance of Crypto as a payment method. On Nothing.tech, people will also be able to purchase with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This payment option will be available in select countries. India, however, is not included in this list.