Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition: Things you should know

Of course, the new ear (1)s are now available in Black. As we mentioned, the finish of the earbuds has now switched from glossy to matte. This gives it an even more smooth and minimal look compared to the white one. The White Ear (1) has more of a glossy look, and the plastic on the end is more easily felt. The black ones provide a premium fit and finish because of the new texture.

There’s the same IPX4 resistance, 4.7g of weight, and a transparent design. However, with the release of Black Edition, Nothing Ear (1) has gone carbon neutral. Nothing worked with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem. The 1.78kg carbon footprint of Ear (1) will be revealed on a new packaging label. The company hopes it will empower users to make better-informed purchases.