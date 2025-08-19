Redmi 15 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Redmi 15 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest budget handset. The launch comes shortly after Redmi’s sister brand Poco announced the Poco M7 Plus 5G in the country. The devices look mostly identical in terms of specifications while they sport a distinct design. Here’s everything to know about the Redmi 15 5G.

Redmi 15 5G: Price, Availability

The Redmi 15 5G will be available in three variants: 6GB + 128GB at Rs 14,999, 8GB + 128GB at Rs 15,999, and 8GB + 256GB at Rs 16,999. Customers can choose from three color options including Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple. The device will go on sale starting August 28, 2025, on Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and across leading retail partners.

Redmi 15 5G: Specifications

The Redmi 15 5G sports a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels along with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling rate, 374 ppi, and 850 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is also expandable. The handset runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box and will receive 2 OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

There is a 7000mAh battery under the hood with 33W Fast charging support and 18W reverse charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.75 Aperture and an AI secondary lens. For selfies, an 8MP f/2.2 front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options include support for Bluetooth, a Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a single bottom-mounted speaker, and is IP64 rated as well.