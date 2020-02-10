Amazon pulls out of MWC over coronavirus-related concerns

The company has revealed that it will withdraw its participation at the upcoming trade show.

Advertisement

Amazon has revealed that it will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 over coronavirus-related concerns. The company has revealed that it will withdraw its participation at the upcoming trade show.

In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, an Amazon spokesperson said, “due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain.”

Advertisement

Amazon is not the only company that has cancelled or pulls out of MWC event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Other companies like LG, NVIDIA and Ericsson has confirmed that they will not participate at the MWC 2020 event.

LG in a statement said, “With the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain. This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised.”

However, recently ZTE confirmed that it will participate at the upcoming MWC 2020. In accordance with the relevant guidelines of the Chinese health department and WHO, ZTE has adopted a series of strong prevention, control and safeguard measures.

Furthermore, the company has revealed that this year’s theme will be 5G centric. The company has officially announced that it will launch a new series of 5G terminal devices including a new 5G ZTE Axon smartphone along with other commercial 5G products.