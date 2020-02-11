  • 16:54 Feb 11, 2020

Advertisement

MediaTek quits Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus concerns

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 4:12 pm

Latest News

The brand says that it will not attend the MWC 2020 event due to coronavirus outbreak.
Advertisement

After chipmaker Intel, MediaTek has also revealed that it will skip the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The brand says that it will not attend the MWC 2020 event due to coronavirus outbreak. 

 

MediaTek spokesperson told The Mobile Indian that the brand will not attend the trade show due to novel coronavirus. The company said that it has been following the development closely and after careful assessment, it has decided to withdraw from the MWC 2020 event. With this, a major of companies including Accedian, Amdocs, CommScope have also revealed that they will not attend the conference due to coronavirus outbreak. 

 

Previously, Intel revealed that it will skip the event. “The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution. We are grateful to the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to attending and supporting future Mobile World Congress events,” the company said in a statement. 

 

Advertisement

Vivo has recently announced that it will not attend the event. Other brands like Sony, Amazon, LG, NVIDIA, Ericsson and more has revealed that they will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress. 

 

It would be interesting to see whether other companies will follow this route and cancel their participation at the MWC 2020. However, recently ZTE confirmed that it will participate at the upcoming MWC 2020. In accordance with the relevant guidelines of the Chinese health department and WHO, ZTE has adopted a series of strong prevention, control and safeguard measures.

Sony withdraws from MWC due to coronavirus outbreak

Vivo will not participate at MWC 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Intel is latest to withdraw from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus concerns

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek Coronavirus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus 8 Pro render and key specs leaked

Intel is latest to withdraw from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus concerns

Leaked Oppo Find X2 render shows a punch-hole display design

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies