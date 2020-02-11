MediaTek quits Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus concerns

The brand says that it will not attend the MWC 2020 event due to coronavirus outbreak.

After chipmaker Intel, MediaTek has also revealed that it will skip the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The brand says that it will not attend the MWC 2020 event due to coronavirus outbreak.

MediaTek spokesperson told The Mobile Indian that the brand will not attend the trade show due to novel coronavirus. The company said that it has been following the development closely and after careful assessment, it has decided to withdraw from the MWC 2020 event. With this, a major of companies including Accedian, Amdocs, CommScope have also revealed that they will not attend the conference due to coronavirus outbreak.

Previously, Intel revealed that it will skip the event. “The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution. We are grateful to the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to attending and supporting future Mobile World Congress events,” the company said in a statement.

Vivo has recently announced that it will not attend the event. Other brands like Sony, Amazon, LG, NVIDIA, Ericsson and more has revealed that they will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress.

It would be interesting to see whether other companies will follow this route and cancel their participation at the MWC 2020. However, recently ZTE confirmed that it will participate at the upcoming MWC 2020. In accordance with the relevant guidelines of the Chinese health department and WHO, ZTE has adopted a series of strong prevention, control and safeguard measures.