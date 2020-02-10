  • 15:48 Feb 10, 2020

Advertisement

Sony withdraws from MWC due to coronavirus outbreak

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2020 2:48 pm

Latest News

Sony has revealed that it will withdraw from the exhibition due to novel coronavirus outbreak.
Advertisement

After Amazon, LG, NVIDIA and Ericsson, Sony has announced that it will not attend the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company has revealed that it will withdraw from the exhibition due to novel coronavirus outbreak. 

 

“Sony has been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30th, 2020. As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain,” the company said in a statement. 

 

The brand has revealed that it will hold the press conference, which is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2020, at 8:30 AM CET, though it will not be a physical event. The company will hold the conference on its official Xperia YouTube channel to announce its next-generation of devices. 

 

Advertisement

Recently, Amazon has revealed that it will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 over coronavirus-related concerns. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, an Amazon spokesperson said, “due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain.”

 

Amazon is not the only company that has cancelled or pulls out of MWC event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Other companies like LG, NVIDIA and Ericsson has confirmed that they will not participate at the MWC 2020 event.

 

However, recently ZTE confirmed that it will participate at the upcoming MWC 2020. In accordance with the relevant guidelines of the Chinese health department and WHO, ZTE has adopted a series of strong prevention, control and safeguard measures.

LG and ZTE cancel MWC 2020 events due to Coronavirus outbreak

China battles Coronavirus outbreak with over 100 drones

Amazon pulls out of MWC over coronavirus-related concerns

Latest News from Sony

You might like this

Tags: Sony

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition with Snapdragon 765 SoC announced

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro confirmed to launch on February 13 in China, official renders and more details surfaced

Vivo plans to open 600 exclusive stores by the end of this year

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies