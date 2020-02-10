Sony withdraws from MWC due to coronavirus outbreak

Sony has revealed that it will withdraw from the exhibition due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

After Amazon, LG, NVIDIA and Ericsson, Sony has announced that it will not attend the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company has revealed that it will withdraw from the exhibition due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Sony has been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30th, 2020. As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain,” the company said in a statement.

The brand has revealed that it will hold the press conference, which is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2020, at 8:30 AM CET, though it will not be a physical event. The company will hold the conference on its official Xperia YouTube channel to announce its next-generation of devices.

Recently, Amazon has revealed that it will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 over coronavirus-related concerns. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, an Amazon spokesperson said, “due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain.”

Amazon is not the only company that has cancelled or pulls out of MWC event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Other companies like LG, NVIDIA and Ericsson has confirmed that they will not participate at the MWC 2020 event.

However, recently ZTE confirmed that it will participate at the upcoming MWC 2020. In accordance with the relevant guidelines of the Chinese health department and WHO, ZTE has adopted a series of strong prevention, control and safeguard measures.