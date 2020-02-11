  • 16:54 Feb 11, 2020

Intel is latest to withdraw from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus concerns

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 3:29 pm

The company has revealed that it will not attend the MWC 2020 event due to coronavirus outbreak.
Intel is the latest edition to the long list of companies missing the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company has revealed that it will not attend the MWC 2020 event due to coronavirus outbreak. 

 

“The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution. We are grateful to the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to attending and supporting future Mobile World Congress events,” the company said in a statement. 

 

With this, Intel joins other companies that have decided to skip the exhibition. Vivo has recently announced that it will not attend the event. Other brands like Sony, Amazon, LG, NVIDIA, Ericsson and more has revealed that they will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress. 

 

It would be interesting to see whether other companies will follow this route and cancel their participation at the MWC 2020. Meanwhile, GSMA has also issued listed additional safety measures to protect people from the novel coronavirus. 

 

The association has revealed that all travellers from the Hubei province of China will not be permitted to access the event. People travelling from China will need to present proof that they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event. Furthermore, there will be temperature screening and attendees need to self-certify that they have not been in contact with anyone infected with the coronavirus.

 

