Vivo will not participate at MWC 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

The company has revealed that it will not participate in the exhibition and other related events later this month in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement

Following the footstep of other manufacturers, Vivo has also announced that it will skip the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event due to novel Coronavirus outbreak in China. The company has revealed that it will not participate in the exhibition and other related events later this month in Barcelona, Spain.

“Vivo has been closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) outbreak and continuously evaluating planned activities. The health and safety of our employees and the public are our top priority. Based on the present situation, we have decided to withdraw from our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, Spain,” Vivo said in a statement.

“We will soon introduce the APEX 2020 concept phone which we had originally planned to showcase at MWC. We will share more updates in due course. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank our partners, media friends and consumers for their understanding,” the company added.

Advertisement

Vivo joins the long list of manufacturers who have skipped the MWC 2020 event due to Coronavirus outbreak. The list includes Sony, LG, NVIDIA, Amazon and Ericsson. Sony revealed that it will not attend the event, though it will hold the conference on its official Xperia YouTube channel to announce its next-generation of devices.

Recently, Amazon has revealed that it will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 over coronavirus-related concerns. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, an Amazon spokesperson said, “due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain.”

However, recently ZTE confirmed that it will participate at the upcoming MWC 2020. In accordance with the relevant guidelines of the Chinese health department and WHO, ZTE has adopted a series of strong prevention, control and safeguard measures.