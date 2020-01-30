Nokia foldable smartphone said to be in works

HMD Global is said to launch the first Nokia-foldable phone before the end of this year or early 2021.

Samsung is currently prepping to launch its Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. Motorola is currently working on the global release of Motorola Razr 2019 foldable flip phone. Now as per a new report, HMD Global is also working on its foldable smartphone.



As per sources, HMD Global is said to launch the first Nokia-foldable phone before the end of this year or early 2021. It is also likely that the company might tease the foldable at the upcoming MWC 2020 event in Barcelona next month.





The Nokia foldable phone will likely be competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Fold phones and Motorola Razr (2019). As of now, not much is known about this upcoming smartphone. We advise you to take this with a pinch of salt as the no official announcement has been made by the company yet.

HMD Global is all set to launch a slew of devices at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. Now, the company is reported to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original Series phone at the upcoming trade event.

On the other hand, Nokia 9.2 is also tipped to launch in first half of 2020. Nokia 9.2 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and won't be showcased at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. HMD Global was previously rumoured to launch Nokia 9.1 PureView with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. But later the company's plans to launch Nokia 9.1 PureView with SD855 were shelved. Instead, the company is reportedly focusing on Nokia 9.2 with SD865.