  • 13:45 Jan 30, 2020

Advertisement

Motorola smartphone with stylus to be named as Moto G Stylus, Geekbench listing reveals specs

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 30, 2020 11:43 am

Latest News

The said smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing some key features.
Advertisement

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a stylus as we recently saw a new render of the said smartphone. Now, it is reported that the upcoming smartphone will be none other Moto G Stylus. 

 

Popular tipster Evan Blass, which also shared the image of the upcoming smartphone, revealed that it will be known as Moto G Stylus. He confirmed that the smartphone will indeed come with stylus support and it should not be mistaken as Motorola Edge+. 

 

Furthermore, the said smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing some key features. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and it reveals that the smartphone is codenamed as ‘sofiap’. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and it is powered by an octa-core processor clocked 1.80GHz. 

 

Advertisement

The listing further reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The smartphone has received 311 points in the single-core test and 1316 points in the multi-core test. 

 

Meanwhile, has announced that it will be holding an event at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company will be hosting an event in Barcelona where it is expected to launch its new range of smartphones.

 

The company has started rolling out media invites for the launch event, which is scheduled to take place on February 23. The event will kickstart at 7:00 PM CET. With this, the company is expected to launch a flagship smartphone during the launch event, which could be named as Motorola Edge+. The company might also announce Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones at the event.

Moto Z5 spotted with 5,000mAh battery

Motorola schedules an event on February 23, might launch Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 and more

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power full specifications leaked online

Motorola Edge+ key specs revealed via Geekbench listing

Motorola Razr 5G Edition in works

A new Motorola smartphone with stylus pen leaked, could be Moto G Stylus

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto Z5 spotted with 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro leaked specs show 16GB RAM, 66W fast charging support also tipped

Poco X2 to feature 27W fast charging support, price tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies