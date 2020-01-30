Motorola smartphone with stylus to be named as Moto G Stylus, Geekbench listing reveals specs

The said smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing some key features.

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a stylus as we recently saw a new render of the said smartphone. Now, it is reported that the upcoming smartphone will be none other Moto G Stylus.

Popular tipster Evan Blass, which also shared the image of the upcoming smartphone, revealed that it will be known as Moto G Stylus. He confirmed that the smartphone will indeed come with stylus support and it should not be mistaken as Motorola Edge+.

Furthermore, the said smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing some key features. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and it reveals that the smartphone is codenamed as ‘sofiap’. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and it is powered by an octa-core processor clocked 1.80GHz.

The listing further reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The smartphone has received 311 points in the single-core test and 1316 points in the multi-core test.

Meanwhile, has announced that it will be holding an event at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company will be hosting an event in Barcelona where it is expected to launch its new range of smartphones.

The company has started rolling out media invites for the launch event, which is scheduled to take place on February 23. The event will kickstart at 7:00 PM CET. With this, the company is expected to launch a flagship smartphone during the launch event, which could be named as Motorola Edge+. The company might also announce Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and Moto G Stylus smartphones at the event.