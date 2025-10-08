HomeNewsMotorola Rolls Out Android 16 for Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60...

Motorola Rolls Out Android 16 for Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 50 Pro

Motorola has begun rolling out Android 16 for Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, as well as the Edge 50 Pro.

Android 16 for Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola, over the past years, has been one of those few brands who have been slower than other major OEMs to roll out the latest version of for their respective devices but the situation seems to be improving, as Motorola has already begun rolling out Android 16 for Motorola Edge 60 Pro and two of its other devices.

”With this rollout, Motorola joins the ranks of the fastest OEMs globally to deliver the latest Android experience, reaffirming its commitment to timely software updates, customer feedback, and continuous innovation. This milestone reinforces Motorola’s customer-first approach and strengthens its position as a brand that not only delivers cutting-edge hardware but also ensures flagship-level software experiences with speed and precision,” said Motorola in a press release.

Motorola is releasing Android 16 for motorola edge 60 Pro, motorola edge 60 Fusion, and motorola edge 50 Pro while other eligible devices should join this list soon. “Android 16 introduces a wide range of enhancements designed around simplicity, security, and connectivity.”

With Notification Auto Grouping, users can keep their devices clutter-free as apps are prevented from overwhelming them with multiple alerts. Improved support for hearing devices provides clearer calls and easier control across brands, including LE Audio devices for noisy environments. Instant Hotspot allows devices signed into the same Google account to connect automatically without the need for passwords, offering frictionless connectivity across tablets and Chromebooks.

Further, the update also brings in “Modes”, a new feature that lets users personalise their device behaviour based on activity whether sleeping, driving, or working. Each mode can control notifications, behaviour, and display or sound settings, whileAdvanced Protection delivers stronger security with a single tap. Users will also experience a refreshed interface, smarter system settings, new diagnostics tools, expanded battery insights, improved accessibility, and Moto Secure 5.5 with features like Secure Power-Off, advanced privacy dashboard and controls.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G

Motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage256
  • Display6.7-inch, 2712 x 1220 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 10MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.7-inch, 2712 x 1220 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP
  • Battery5500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.7-inch, 1220 x 2712 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 13MP + 10MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

