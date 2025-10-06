Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications: What to Expect?

Realme GT 8 Pro specifications have been tipped online, suggesting it will get a 7000mAh+ battery and will have a 2K Resolution display. Furthermore, the device will be amongst the early models that will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

With the Realme GT 8 Pro specifications leaked, you can expect to see a 6.78-inch QHD OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, and LTPO technology. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Under the hood, there’ll be a 7000mAh (or bigger) battery with support for 120W fast wired charging. Then for optics, Realme GT 8 Pro could get a 50MP LYT-808, 1/1.4″ primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 200MP, 1/1.56″, Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto sensor.

You’ll also get better haptics, an IP69-rated body, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For software, it should be running on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. Other details of the handset, like its launch date and pricing are still under wraps. India launch of the device is also expected to take place later this year, likely some time in November.

The design for the handset has already been leaked and a unique new feature it could possess is the ability to swap the camera module with differently shaped ones which will give it a refreshed look anytime you want. The frame of the handset remains flat, while the buttons reside on the right spine. There are Antenna bands that can also be seen, confirming the frame will be made of aluminium.