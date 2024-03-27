  1. Home
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Brand: Motorola
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1220 x 2780 pixels
  • Front Camera 60MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP + 12MP
  • Battery 4500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Motorola 50 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2000 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 will power it.

The device will have a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a telephoto sensor. At the front, it will get a 50MP sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It should also have stereo speakers. The handset will be rated and will receive upgrades until 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specs

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/256 GB
Colour Options White, Violet, Black

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1220 x 2780 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Software

OS & UI Android 14, Hello UI

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 12MP f/1.6 telephoto sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/2.2 aperture
Front Camera Features 4K Recording

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 125W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 50W
Reverse Charging

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

