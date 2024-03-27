The Motorola EDGE 50 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2000 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor will power it.

The device will have a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a telephoto sensor. At the front, it will get a 50MP sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It should also have stereo speakers. The handset will be IP68 rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades.