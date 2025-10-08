Milagrow iMap 15 AI Plus Launched in India as World’s First Convertible AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Milagrow iMap 15 AI Plus has been launched in India as a self-emptying wet & dry convertible AI robotic vacuum cleaner with handheld vacuum functionality. The company has designed a system that not only sweeps and mops floors with precision but also converts into a portable handheld vacuum cleaner so you can manually clean sofas, window corners, drawers, car interiors, and every hard-to-reach area. This “innovation is India’s and the world’s first wet and dry robotic vacuum cleaner featuring a large 3.5-liter self-emptying dustbin for 90-day hands-free cleaning convenience,” according to the brand.

Milagrow iMap 15 AI Plus: Price, Availability

The Milagrow iMap 15 AI Plus is now available for purchase online at Milagrow’s website and Amazon India for Rs 34,990 with a 1-year standard warranty.

Milagrow iMap 15 AI Plus: Features

From varied floor surfaces and the challenge of multiple pieces of furniture, to the dust and pet hair that accumulate daily, the robot has built-in cleaning algorithms specifically tailored for Indian conditions. The Robot can even speak in six Indian languages — its Voice commands and prompts are accessible to everyone. Thanks to WST (Whisper Silent Technology), the device, though powerful, works quietly. The Hydrowave mopping system also offers the flexibility to sweep, mop, or do both simultaneously.

Equipped with a Japanese BLDC motor, the iMap 15 AI Plus delivers 10,000 Pa suction to easily lift fine dust, dirt, and pet hair from carpets or hard floors. A high-efficiency HEPA 13 filter ensures up to 99.97% of dust, allergens, and dander are captured, making your home healthier for your family and pets. Thanks to an EV-grade 5200mAh battery, the robot can run non-stop for up to 260 minutes and cover up to 4000 sq. ft. on a single charge.

Read More: Milagrow Duster Lux, Duster Gold Portable Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India

Its LiDAR-based RT2R 3.0 navigation system can scan and map rooms with 8mm accuracy in under 10 minutes, offering cleaning speeds two times faster than conventional vSLAM-based robots. The robot also features an advanced self-emptying mechanism with a 3.5-liter dustbin for up to 90 days of cleaning without manual intervention. It boasts a rapid 35,000 Pa suction that can clean out the robot’s bin in under 10 seconds for faster cleaning of larger areas.

The iMap 15 AI Plus is IoT- and Alexa-enabled, where the robot gives you full control via the Smart Life App so you can schedule cleaning times, customize suction levels, adjust the water flow for mopping, and monitor the real-time progress of your daily cleaning. The robot also features built-in anti-fall sensors, self-diagnosis, and OTA software updates, all packed in a compact design so it can aslo reach tight corners of your home.

One can attach the bundled flexible hose and crevice nozzle to the convertible 3.5L dust collector station, which now operates as a separate portable vacuum cleaner. This function allows you to clean on top of beds and sofa seats, upholstery, window corners, drawers, and places that your floor robot could never reach. This makes the iMap 15 AI Plus the only robotic vacuum in the world that can clean both the floor beneath your feet and the upholstery you sit on.