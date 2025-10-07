QCY TWS Earbuds, Headphones, and Bluetooth Speakers in India

QCY has expanded its affordable audio lineup in India with a new range of QCY TWS earbuds, headphones, and bluetooth speakers, across price points starting at ₹1,299. The new series includes the QCY T17 Pro, T13X Pro, HT05 Pro, H3 Pro, SP2, and SP7, each catering to different user needs—from compact earbuds to full-sized over-ear headphones and portable speakers.

QCY T17 Pro – ₹1,299

The QCY T17 Pro comes with a fabric-textured finish for a stylish and comfortable fit. It features a 10mm high-performance dynamic driver that delivers immersive audio and powerful bass. The earbuds offer AI wind noise reduction for crystal-clear calls and 68ms ultra-low latency, making them suitable for gaming and streaming. They provide up to 35 hours of battery life with the charging case and use a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features include Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, smart touch controls, nine preset EQs, and smart App support.

QCY T13X Pro – ₹1,499

The QCY T13X Pro offers a glossy design with an ergonomic fit. It’s powered by a woolen-paper bio-diaphragm dynamic driver that enhances bass and sound clarity. The earbuds feature Quad-Mic ENC with patented wind noise reduction for clear voice pickup. Similar to the T17 Pro, it supports 68ms ultra-low latency and Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-device pairing. With 30 hours of total playback and Fast charging that provides an hour of listening from a 10-minute charge, it’s designed for convenience.

QCY HT05 Pro – ₹2,499

For users seeking advanced noise cancellation, the QCY HT05 Pro stands out with 45dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC and a 6-mic ENC system capable of reducing up to 97% of background noise. It features four noise-cancelling modes and a premium leather-textured finish. Offering 25 hours of total playback and support for Bluetooth 5.4, it combines premium aesthetics with practical features such as dual pairing, nine Pro-Tuned EQs, and smart app control.

QCY H3 Pro – ₹5,999

Stepping into the over-ear category, the QCY H3 Pro brings Hi-Res sound to the lineup. These headphones pack a 40mm dynamic driver with dual-chip architecture and support LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs for superior audio quality. It offers up to 50dB adaptive hybrid ANC and a 3-mic ENC setup. The headset provides up to 40 hours of playback, supports dual pairing via Bluetooth 5.4, and offers features like 360° spatial sound and smart app customization.

QCY SP2 Bluetooth Speaker – ₹2,499

The QCY SP2 offers a compact, pocket-sized design with a soft fabric finish and loop strap. The 45mm wool-blend driver ensures deep bass and clarity, while 9 professional EQ presets can be customized through the QCY Smart App. With Bluetooth 5.3, TF card support, and stereo pairing, the SP2 delivers up to 17 hours of playtime and comes with an IP67 rating, making it fully waterproof and dust-resistant. RGB ambient lighting adds a fun touch to its design.

QCY SP7 Bluetooth Speaker – ₹5,499

The QCY SP7 caters to users seeking more powerful sound. This rugged yet stylish speaker is equipped with a quad-driver system that includes a 30W tweeter, dual woofers, and a 10W racetrack mid-low driver, producing a total output of 40W and 105dB peak sound. It offers 14 hours of continuous playback, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and True Wireless Stereo pairing. With IPX7 water resistance, RGB lighting, and deep bass optimization via the QCY Smart App, it’s built for both indoor and outdoor use.