Moto G06 Power Launched in India: All Details

Moto G06 Power has been announced in India after being launched globally last month. The new G06 Power comes with a 7000mAh battery for under Rs 8,000. It is a 4G handset packing a MediaTek Helio Chipset under the hood. Here are all the other details of the device.

Moto G06 Power: Price, Availability

The moto g06 POWER will be available in three Pantone curated colours: Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and Tendril. It will be sold in the 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 7,499 and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India starting 11th October 2025.

Moto G06 Power: Specifications

The Moto G06 Power features a 6.88-inch (1640 × 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 395 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chip, coupled with up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a single rear camera including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor along with an ambient light sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture. The device packs a 7000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device runs on Android 15.

Additional features on the device include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, an IP64-rated body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.