Moto G06 Power Launched in India: All Details

Moto G06 Power has been launched in India with a 7000mAh battery, a MediaTek chipset, single rear camera, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Moto G06 Power has been announced in India after being launched globally last month. The new G06 Power comes with a 7000mAh battery for under Rs 8,000. It is a 4G handset packing a MediaTek Helio under the hood. Here are all the other details of the device.

Moto G06 Power: Price, Availability

The moto g06 POWER will be available in three Pantone curated colours: Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and Tendril. It will be sold in the 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 7,499 and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India starting 11th October 2025.

Moto G06 Power: Specifications

The Moto G06 Power features a 6.88-inch (1640 × 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 395 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chip, coupled with up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a single rear camera including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor along with an ambient light sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture. The device packs a 7000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device runs on Android 15.

Additional features on the device include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, an IP64-rated body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G81 Extreme
  • RAM (GB)4, 8
  • Storage64, 128, 256
  • Display6.88-inch, 1640 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP
  • Battery7000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

