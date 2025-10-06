Samsung Galaxy M17 5G India Launch Expected Soon

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G India launch is expected to take place as soon as this week, as learned by The Mobile Indian. The device will be the successor to the Galaxy M16 5G which was launched in February earlier this year. Here’s everything to know about the device ahead of its debut.

Sources familiar with the development have confirmed to The Mobile Indian that the Galaxy M17 5G India launch will take place this week. Further, the availability of the device is expected closer to Diwali, which is when it will go on sale. Aside from that, other details of the handset are scarce at the moment.

The Galaxy M16 5G was priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. Going by this pricing, the Galaxy M17 5G may also be priced under the Rs 15,000 segment in India. However, an official confirmation from the brand is awaited.

The Galaxy F17 5G and the Galaxy M17 5G have been spotted on Geekbench in the past, and according to their listings, they have the Exynos 1330 SoC and 8GB RAM. Samsung usually launches the same devices under its F and M series with availability being on different e-commerce platforms.

The Galaxy A17 5G is expected to be the handset Samsung is rebranding as M17 and F17 5G, and if that’s to be believed, then you can expect a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging, and One UI 7 based on Android 15 with a promised software update policy of 6 years.