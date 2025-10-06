OnePlus 15 Battery Details Tipped, Launch Date Surfaces

OnePlus 15 battery details have been leaked online, suggesting the OnePlus flagship will pack the biggest battery ever in a OnePlus phone till date. A few key details of the device have already been leaked before, and a new leak now also confirms a potential launch date for the handset.

OnePlus 15 Battery Leak

The new leak from tipster Bald Panda on Weibo suggests the device will pack a 7300mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. This will be the biggest battery ever in a OnePlus phone, and also a huge bump from the OnePlus 13 which had a 6000mAh battery.

The tipster further suggests that the device will launch in China in October 23 and another recent leak revealed that the global launch might take place on November 13. Again, these are unconfirmed dates, so take them with a pinch of salt.

As for other specs, the device is set to pack a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate, surpassing previous flagships from the brand which top out at 120Hz. This will, however, be a downgrade in terms of display size as the OnePlus 13 had a 6.82-inch panel.

The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor which is by far Qualcomm’s most powerful Chipset for mobiles. The design for the handset has already been revealed by OnePlus, and it gets a camera module that looks similar to the OnePlus 13s, also departing from the circular module which has been used since OnePlus 10 Pro.

For optics, will include a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera and another 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 sensor for ultra-wide angle shots. It should run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China and OxygenOS 16 in rest of the world. Other features may include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, IR blaster, and more.