Samsung Releases One UI 8 for Galaxy S22 Series as its Last Major Android Update

Samsung has started the rollout of One UI 8 for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in Europe. The Android 16-based update weighs in at over 3GB, and is the last major Android OS update for the trio considering Samsung promised 4 major OS updates for the devices with One UI 8 being the fourth one. However, the device will still receive security updates till next year.

In January, with Galaxy S26 series, the company is expected to debut One UI 8.5 as another major upgrade but it’s unclear whether the Galaxy S22 series will receive it or not as it is still not One UI 9 but is a part of One UI 8.

One UI 8 for Galaxy S22 series is currently rolling out in Europe, but availability is expected to expand to more regions in the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to debut the Galaxy M17 5G in India later this week on October 10. The Galaxy M16 5G was priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. Going by this pricing, the Galaxy M17 5G may also be priced under the Rs 15,000 segment in India. However, an official confirmation from the brand is awaited.

The Galaxy F17 5G and the Galaxy M17 5G have been spotted on Geekbench in the past, and according to their listings, they have the Exynos 1330 SoC and 8GB RAM.