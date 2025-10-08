Google Opal AI Mini App Builder Released in India

Google Opal has been announced in India, along with select other countries for users to build mini-apps without requiring them to learn coding. Opal was announced back in July this year in the US as an experimental tool from Google Labs that “lets you build and share powerful AI mini apps that chain together prompts, models, and tools — all using simple natural language and visual editing.”

Google said in a blog post, “Today, we’re starting to expand Opal to 15 more countries. Opal will begin rolling out in Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Singapore, Colombia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panamá, Honduras, Argentina and Pakistan.”

What is Google Opal?

The sequence of steps a user takes to accomplish a specific goal while building an App is called a workflow. “Opal helps simplify and visualize these workflows, empowering you to build powerful, multi-step apps by chaining together prompts, AI model calls, and other tools. Just describe the logic, and Opal builds the visual workflow for you,” as per Google.

Opal translates your instructions into a visual workflow, giving you fine-grained control without ever needing to see a line of code. You can build and remix your AI mini-apps using conversational natural language commands, a visual editor, or a combination of both. If you want to tweak a step’s prompt, add a new feature, or call a tool, you can edit in the visual editor, or just describe the change.

Google has also released a new update for Opal where you can now run your workflow step-by-step in the visual editor or iterate on a specific step in the console panel. Errors are displayed in real time and localized to the exact step where the failure occurred to provide immediate context and eliminate guesswork.

Further, the company has made significant under-the-hood improvements to Opal’s core performance. Previously, creating a new Opal could take up to five seconds or more. Google has sped up that process dramatically to make it faster to get started. “We’ve also enabled parallel runs, allowing complex workflows with multiple steps to execute simultaneously, helping to reduce overall wait times,” said the company.