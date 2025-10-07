Vivo V60e 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Vivo V60e 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest mid-ranger with a 200MP camera, 6500mAh Battery with 90W FlashCharge and top-grade IP68 and IP69 dual certification. Here’s everything else to know about Vivo’s latest V-series addition.

Vivo V60e 5G: Price, Availability, Offers

Available in two colour variants – Elite Purple and Noble Gold – the Vivo V60e 5G will be priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 31,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale starting October 10 across the vivo official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores.

Consumers can pre-book the V60e starting today at vivo exclusive stores and partner retail stores. Consumers can avail of the following offers:

Online Offers

Flat 10% Instant Bank Discount on select bank cards, including HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank (on Amazon), and SBI, OR up to 10% Exchange Bonus

Up to 6 months no cost EMI

1 year Free Extended Warranty

vivo TWS 3e available for purchase at Rs 1499 as part of the bundled deal

Offline Offers

1 Year Free Extended Warranty with Up to 10% Cashback, OR 12 Months Zero Down Payment OR Up to 10% Exchange Bonus

vivo TWS 3e can be bought at Rs 1499 as part of the bundled deal with V60e + V Shield Screen Damaged protection and extended warranty at INR 349

Flat 60% assured buyback in 12 months

Free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months; applicable on INR 1199 JIO prepaid plan

Both online and offline offers apply to select bank cards, including SBI, DBS, HDFC, American Express, Kotak, IDFC, Yes Bank, Bobcard, and AU Small Finance Bank.

Vivo V60e 5G: Specifications

The Vivo V60e 5G sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ resolution, HDR10+ wide colour gamut, and 120Hz refresh rate with a local peak brightness of up to 1600 nits and peak brightness of 5000 nits. The handset has a 50MP f/2.0 selfie sensor with Autofocus support and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo Processor paired with up to 12GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The devices run on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. The device is backed by 3 years of Android software updates and 5 years of security patches.

For optics, the Vivo device has a 200MP primary camera, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The device packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W Fast charging. It is also IP68 + IP69 rated and has closed-box stereo speakers. For connectivity, there’s 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, IR blaster, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.