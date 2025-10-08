Sennheiser HDB 630 Headphones Launched: Everything to Know

Sennheiser HDB 630 Headphones have been announced internationally with “fidelity-first features, advanced tuning, and modern mobility comforts.” The headphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 with support for aptX Adaptive codec along with a USB-C transmitter dongle also.

Sennheiser HDB 630: Price

The HDB 630 will be available for pre-order on October 8th at an MSRP of Eur 499.90 / $499.95 USD (approx Rs 44,300) and will ship October 21st.

Sennheiser HDB 630: Features

Housed in a chassis inherited from the best-selling MOMENTUM 4, the Sennheiser HDB 630 pack a customized acoustic system built for focused listening—with or without a cable. The 42 mm dynamic transducer, made at the brand’s Tullamore production facility in Ireland, is “flanked with a series of acoustic treatments designed for purity.”

Through the HDB 630’s USB Type-C port or Analog Headphone cable, audiophiles can connect directly to their local or streaming library, with native support for music up to 24-bit, 96 kHz resolution. For untethered listening, Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive codec support is also present.

The headphone also includes a USB Type-C transmitter dongle, instantly upgrading class compliant sources like smartphones and tablets to high-resolution aptX Adaptive capability. With only an estimated 16% of smartphone hardware supporting native wireless high-res sound, the included dongle brings this capability to 80% of smartphone models in an instant through their USB Type-C port, claims Sennheiser.

The headphones offer support for shareable sound shaping tools to let listeners go beyond the genre presets, and 5-band equalizer modes found in the Smart Control Plus app. Inspired by the flagship HE 1, the Crossfeed feature blends the left and right channels, giving the HDB 630 a speaker-like presentation. A new Parametric Equalizer lets listeners boost and cut frequencies beyond those offered in a traditional graphic EQ interface, complete with user-adjustable Bandwidth (Q) controls, filter types, an A/B toggle and more.

The settings are applied to the headphone’s advanced processing system, letting audiophiles enjoy their preferred tuning regardless of the content or App feeding it earlier in the chain. HDB 630 users can share their favorite presets with through the app. A future update will enable preset sharing through QR code generation. With Smart Control Plus users can further customize intelligent features like noise cancellation, on-head detection, codec preference, and more.

The headphones deliver up to 60-hour battery life per charge and quick-charge capability to generate 7 hours of listening in just 10 minutes. The HDB 630’s sealed design with Adaptive Noise Cancellation “tames ambient noise to a whisper while the integrated microphones manage voice calls and transparency mode.”

Its lightweight build is complemented by Japanese Protein Leatherette ear cushions from IDEATEX. The HDB 630 ships with a protective travel case with USB Type-C charging cable, 3.5 mm analog audio cable, airline adapter, and USB Type-C Bluetooth transmitter.