Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launched in India: Check Out All Details

Motorola has announced the debut of the EDGE 60 Pro in India which it debuted globally earlier last week. The device comes with a 6000mAh battery with the world’s highest battery rating on DXOMARK. It also gets a quad-curved display and a MediaTek Chipset under the hood.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price, Availability

The motorola edge 60 pro will be available in two storage configurations of 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage in three Pantone Curated colour variants- PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, 30th April and will go on sale from 7th May 2025, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. The 8GB RAM model costs Rs 29,999 while the 12GB model costs Rs 33,999.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications

The Edge 60 Pro packs a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 15W wireless charging along with 5W reverse charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.