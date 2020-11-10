Micromax In pre-order begins, Delivery Tentative

Micromax In Note 1 and In 1B pre-orders have begun starting today but the device will be available 2 weeks from now with a tentative delivery date shown on Flipkart which is unusual.

Advertisement

Micromax has been hyping up the Indian smartphone market with its comeback. With In Note 1 and In 1B, the company aims to disrupt the market with its price to performance ratio. Surely the devices are looking good on paper and even the pre-orders for the same have begun but there's a catch in the delivery dates which one will notice while placing pre-order on Flipkart.

Delivery Tentative?

Once a user heads to Flipkart to place a preorder for Micromax In smartphones, One will notice that the devices will be available for purchase two weeks from now, which is 24th of November and if you put in the delivery details in Flipkart, the product page shows a tentative delivery date which is unusual as other OEMs provide a confirmed delivery and launch date.

It does look like Micromax is facing some supply with In Smartphones. Firstly the gap between the announcement of smartphones and the delivery in quite significant, secondly, the delivery date of pre-orders is tentative. Will it lead to a negative impact on the sale of Micromax smartphones, time will tell but with Diwali just around the corner, it can't be ruled out.

At present, Diwali sales are picking up around the country especially with special offers from different brands. Most of the customers who are looking to purchase a smartphone during the current festive season may be inclined to buy mobile which is readily available rather wait for Micromax In smartphones which still have a tentative delivery date of almost month-end.

The IN note 1 are available in 4GB + 64GB/4GB + 128GB in white and green colors at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499 respectively whereas the IN 1b is available in 2GB + 32GB/4GB + 64GB in purple, blue and green at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively for preorder.

Advertisement

The Micromax In Note 1has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of storage. The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates from the company. The phone has a 48MP Quad Camera setup at back while the other three cameras are the standard 5MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It has a 16MP camera on the front for the selfies.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will have 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support.

The more budget centric, Micromax 1B has a 6.52-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of storage. The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates.

The device has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies. The In 1B is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

In case one doesn't want to wait for two weeks to lay hands on new smartphones but are confused about the option we have a curated list of smartphones which will offer the same or even better value than the upcoming devices by Micromax.

The device that is available for Rs 13,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, can be bought at a price of Rs 12,600 by using CITI/Axis/Kotak/ICICI Bank Credit Cards on Flipkart. The device not only has a higher refresh rate display but also has a slightly better processor that will help you perform daily tasks a bit faster.

The device was able to meet our expectations in our full review with good gaming and camera performance.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor at the front.

The Narzo 20 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W Super DART fast-charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. The device is fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The camera centric budget device by Samsung which sells for Rs 15,499 for 6GB/64GB variant can be bought at a price as low as Rs 11,999 with ICICI and CITI banks Debit and Credit cards. The device has a considerably bigger battery and a better front camera in terms of numbers than the In Note 1.

Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, you will also be able to expand the storage via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI. For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well.

For the camera setup, the Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Considered as one of the best devices from the brand, the Poco M2 Pro 4GB/64GB variant can be bought at Rs 10,999 with ICICI and CITI banks Debit and Credit cards. The original price for the device stands at Rs 12,999. The device has faater charging speeds but a smaller battery and a better front camera in terms of on-paper specifications when compared to In Note 1.

The smartphone is backed by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Poco M2 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Poco M2 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 4000mAh battery. ThePoco M2 Pro comes with 33W fast charging support.

This device can be another good alternative to the In 1B as the 3GB/32GB variant can be bought at a price of Rs 6,499 and 4GB/64GB at a price of Rs 7,999 using ICICI and CITI banks Debit and Credit cards. The base variant of Poco C3 offers 3GB of RAM whereas the In 1B offers 2GB. It also has a triple camera setup on the back compared to dual cameras on In 1B.

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Poco C3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support of 10W fast charging. The phone is P2i-rated for splash-resistance.

Infinix Smart 4

This phone by Infinix is available for just Rs 6,300 for 2GB/32GB variant when bought using

CITI/Axis/Kotak/ICICI Bank Credit Cards on Flipkart. The original price of the device is Rs 6,999. The device has a better battery than the In 1B.

The Infinix Smart 4 is loaded with a 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core 64-bit processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the drop notch.

The phone runs on Android 10 Go Edition with company’s custom XOS 6.2 running on top of it. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support which according to the company can take 4 hours 10 minutes to fully charge the phone. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.

The device also support VoLTE, VoWiFi and DTS Surround Sound in four modes.