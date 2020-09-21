Narzo 20 Pro 6GB

Realme Narzo 20 Pro 6GB

Price :

Rs. 14999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.


The Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor at the front.

The Narzo 20 Pro pack a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W Super DART fast-charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. The device is fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro launched in India, price starts Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro launched in India, price starts Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 20 series includes three devices such as Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 full specifications leaked ahead of launch on September 21

Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 full specifications leaked ahead of launch on September 21

The Realme Narzo 20 series includes three phones namely, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

