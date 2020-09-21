Description

Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.



The Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor at the front.



The Narzo 20 Pro pack a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W Super DART fast-charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. The device is fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner.