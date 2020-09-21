You might like this
Realme Narzo 20 Pro 6GB
Price :
Rs. 14999
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 September, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.
The Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor at the front.
The Narzo 20 Pro pack a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W Super DART fast-charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. The device is fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
