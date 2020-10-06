C3 3GB

Poco C3 3GB

Price :

Rs. 7499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 October, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

 

Poco C3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support of 10W fast charging. The phone is P2i-rated for splash-resistance.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (NavIC )
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

