Micromax IN 2B price hiked by Rs 500

Micromax launched the Micromax IN 2B smartphone in India last month. Now the company has hiked the price of the Micromax IN 2B by Rs 500. The phone comes with a water-drop notch display on the front. It features a 6.5-inch display, dual-camera setup, 5,000mAh battery and more.

Micromax IN 2B price hike

Micromax IN 2B was launched at Rs. 7999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version costs Rs. 8999. After the Rs 500 price hike, the Micromax IN 2B 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 8,499.

On, the other hand, the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,499. The new pricing is now reflecting on the Flipkart website and company’s official website.

Micromax IN 2B Specs

The phone feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The display with 400 nits brightness, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded by up to 512GB via micro sd card slot.

Micromax In 2b smartphone will feature Mali-G52 GPU that is said to deliver 30 percent enhanced performance over its predecessor Micromax In 1b from last year. As for the software, the device will run Android 11 out of the box.

For the camera department, the new Micromax phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. This will include a 13-megapixel primary main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, for selfies, the phone sports a 5-megapixel front camera.

