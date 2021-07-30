Micromax launches AirFunk 1, 1 Pro TWS earbuds

Micromax today launched its In 2b smartphone and along with it, the brand also forayed into the TWS category with its AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro earbuds. The AirFunk 1 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and cVc 8.0 technology. The AirFunk 1 comes with a unique voice changing feature. Using it, one can change their voice from male to female or vice vera while on a call.

The AirFunk 1 Pro will be available in 5 colours including Black, White, Blue, and Yellow & Red at Rs 2499. AirFunk 1 will also be available in five colours – AirFunk 1 will be available in five colours – Black, White, Blue, and Purple & Yellow at Rs 1299. Both Airfunk 1 and 1 Pro will be available on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart starting 18th August 2021.

AirFunk 1 Specifications

Micromax AirFunk 1 comes with a unique Voice Change Function that lets you switch your voice from female to male (and vice versa) during a call. The 3D Surround Sound Stereo mode with Right-Left channel split gives you an enhanced experience as per the company. It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

The AirFunk 1 has 5 hours playtime, 15 hours with a charging case and a Type-C charging interface. An IP44 rated build makes the earphones water and dust resistant. They have Smart Touch controls that include a host of functions, along with Google Assistant and Siri voice command support. AirFunk 1 supports both mono and stereo usage, which means you can use only one earphone, while the other charges.

Read More: Micromax IN 2B launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

AirFunk 1 Pro Specifications

Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro sports the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset with cVc 8.0 and ENC Technology. It has quad microphones to reduce ambient noise and elevate audio clarity. It comes with the Bluetooth 5.2 for hassle-free transmission upto 10m and seamless auto-connectivity.

The battery on the AirFunk 1 Pro ensures 32 hours of playtime and 170 hours of standby. The earphones are also IP44 rated making it safe from splashes of water, sweat and dust. They come with mono and stereo support, smart touch controls, and voice assistant support including Siri and Google Assistant.