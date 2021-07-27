Micromax In 2b confirmed to launch in India on July 30

Micromax will be launching the Micromax In 2b smartphone in India on July 30. The company has now confirmed the launch date via a teaser on its official YouTube channel. The teaser has also confirmed the Micromax In 2b design and colour variants.

Besides, the phone’s landing page is also now live on the company’s website. The listing on the site has revealed key specifications of the Micromax In 2b. It will be sold on Flipkart.

Micromax In 2b Design And Colour Options

The phone will be available in three colour options that include – Black, Green and Blue. The phone will feature a water-drop notch display on the front. At the back, there will be a dual-camera setup. The rear panel will also have a fingerprint sensor and speaker grille.

The upcoming Micromax phone is confirmed to come with a 5000mAh battery. The company claims to offer 160 hours of music playback, 50 hours of talk time, 20 hours of web browsing, and 15 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The company is teasing it with #NoHangPhone and says, “We’re bringing you the power you need.”

Micromax IN 2B Specs

As per leaked specs, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution according to the leaked specs. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset.

Further, the device is said to come in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As for the software, the device will run Android 11 out of the box.

For the camera department, the Micromax IN 2B will feature a dual rear camera setup. This will include a 13-megapixel primary main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, for selfies, the phone will come equipped with an 8-megapixel camera.

Lastly, the phone will be fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.