Micromax IN 2B launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

Micromax IN 2B smartphone has been launched in India. The phone comes with a water-drop notch display on the front. It features a 6.5-inch display, dual-camera setup, 5,000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the IN 2B smartphone’s specs, price, and availability.

Micromax IN 2B Smartphone Price

Micromax IN 2B is priced at Rs. 7999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version costs Rs. 8999. The phone will be available in three colour options that include – Black, Green and Blue.

It will be sold on Flipkart and Micromax India website starting from August 6.

Micromax IN 2B Specs

The phone feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The display with 400 nits brightness, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded by up to 512GB via micro sd card slot.

Micromax In 2b smartphone will feature Mali-G52 GPU that is said to deliver 30 percent enhanced performance over its predecessor Micromax In 1b from last year. As for the software, the device will run Android 11 out of the box.

For the camera department, the new Micromax phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup. This will include a 13-megapixel primary main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, for selfies, the phone sports a 5-megapixel front camera.

Lastly, the phone will be fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The company claims to offer 160 hours of music playback, 50 hours of talk time, 20 hours of web browsing, and 15 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

Connectivity features are 4G, Dual SIM Dual Standby, Dual Wi-Fi Band (2.4/5GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth V5.0, USB Type C and 3.5mm headphone jack.