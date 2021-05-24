Advertisement

Mi TV 4A 40 with bezel-less design to launch in India on June 1

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 1:27 pm

Latest News

TV will feature a 40-inch display likely to be a Full HD display.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new 40-inch TV in India on June 1. The upcoming TV will come with a bezel-less design.

 

Xiaomi has so far not revealed any features or specifications of the Mi TV 4A 40. As the name suggests, the TV will feature a 40-inch display likely to be a Full HD display. There is a teaser image of the Mi TV shared by the company confirming the design.

Advertisement

 

The company has already launched Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch in India last year. The Mi 4A 40 was launched in 2018, now the company plans to upgrade the smartphone TV with the bezel less design.

 

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch features a 32" display with 1368 x 768p Horizon Bezel-less display while the 43-inch features 43" Full HD 1920 x 1080p Horizon Bezel-less display. Both the variants come with 95% screen to body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle.

 

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9 software with the company's custom PatchWall UI running on top of it. In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is powered by Cortex-A53 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV also comes with 20W speakers that support DTS technology.

 

The Mi TV 4A 40 launched in China in 2018 comes with a 40-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 178-degree viewing angle and 5000:1 contrast ratio. The Mi TV is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic L962-H8X processor along with Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The device is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

 

The Mi TV 4A comes with two 8W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio for dual decoding. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, two HDMI ports, two USB ports and one Ethernet port.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition launched in India in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, price starts Rs 13,499

Mi QLED TV 4K launched in India at Rs 54,999

Mi QLED TV 75-inch launching in India on April 23

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi TV P1 series launched with Android TV platform, MediaTek processors and more

Mivi launches Collar Classic Wireless Earphones at Rs 999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies