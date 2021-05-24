Mi TV 4A 40 with bezel-less design to launch in India on June 1

TV will feature a 40-inch display likely to be a Full HD display.

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new 40-inch TV in India on June 1. The upcoming TV will come with a bezel-less design.

Xiaomi has so far not revealed any features or specifications of the Mi TV 4A 40. As the name suggests, the TV will feature a 40-inch display likely to be a Full HD display. There is a teaser image of the Mi TV shared by the company confirming the design.

The company has already launched Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch in India last year. The Mi 4A 40 was launched in 2018, now the company plans to upgrade the smartphone TV with the bezel less design.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch features a 32" display with 1368 x 768p Horizon Bezel-less display while the 43-inch features 43" Full HD 1920 x 1080p Horizon Bezel-less display. Both the variants come with 95% screen to body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9 software with the company's custom PatchWall UI running on top of it. In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is powered by Cortex-A53 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV also comes with 20W speakers that support DTS technology.

The Mi TV 4A 40 launched in China in 2018 comes with a 40-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 178-degree viewing angle and 5000:1 contrast ratio. The Mi TV is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic L962-H8X processor along with Mali-450 MP3 GPU. The device is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The Mi TV 4A comes with two 8W speakers along with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio for dual decoding. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, two HDMI ports, two USB ports and one Ethernet port.