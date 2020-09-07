Advertisement

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition launched in India in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, price starts Rs 13,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 12:48 pm

The latest Mi TV Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9 software with the company's custom PatchWall UI running on top of it.
Xiaomi has today launched Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series in India. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes in two sizes - 32-inch priced at Rs 13,499 and 43-inch priced at Rs 22,999.

The 32-inch variant will go on sale on 11 September on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM. The 43-inch variant will be available for purchase on Amazon on 15 September at 6 PM. Both these TVs will be soon available across all Mi Stores, Mi Studio and offline partner stores.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch features a 32" display with 1368 x 768p Horizon Bezel-less display while the 43-inch features 43" Full HD 1920 x 1080p Horizon Bezel-less display. Both the variants come with 95% screen to body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle. Mi TV Horizon Edition Series features Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine technology ensuring accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts & pinpoint precision in colour reproduction.

The latest Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9 software with the company's custom PatchWall UI running on top of it. The PatchWall comes with integration of 23+ Content Partners including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar etc., content from 16+ languages. The TV supports Google Assistant and it comes with built-in Chromecast support with Google Data Saver tech as well.

The Xiaomi TV features Quick Wake feature as well. Now Xiaomi has implemented a way that helps you quickly wake your TV in just 05 seconds. It also comes with One-Click Play feature that allows users to watch live cricket matches in just one click.  You can also watch news from the 7+ Live news channels integrated directly from PatchWall

In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is powered by Cortex-A53 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV also comes with 20W speakers that support DTS technology.

On the connectivity front, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition includes three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 802.11 b/g/n.
 

