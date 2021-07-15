Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Notebook Ultra 15 Specifications leaked

Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook 15 Ultra are tipped in India later this month. However, now ahead of the launch, the specifications for both of them have leaked online.

Recently media reports suggested that the new laptops will be launched sometime later this month. But the report did not reveal their specifications. Now the same publication is back with a fresh leak. It has now revealed the entire specifications of the Mi Notebook 14 Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra 15.

The new report says that the Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra 15 will be rebranded versions of the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 debuted in China a few months back. It is speculated that the Indian models will come only with Intel Xe graphics and no discrete graphics memory.

Mi Notebook Pro 14 specifications

It features a 14-inch display with a 2.5K display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels and 88.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also includes 300 nits of brightness and supports DC dimming.

The laptop is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (2GB GDDR5) graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. In addition, there is 512GB of PCIe SSD storage that comes as standard. It runs on Windows 10 Home.

A 56Whr battery backs the device claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It will charge through a 65W USB Type-C power adapter that comes bundled with the laptop.

Mi Notebook Ultra 15 specifications

It sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K display with a resolution of 3,200×2,000 pixels. The display has an 89.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and supports 90Hz refresh rate. The laoptop is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (2GB DDR5) graphics and 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM. For storage, the laptop has 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop packs a 70Whr battery claimed to deliver 12 hours of backup on a single charge. In addition, it is bundled with a 100W USB Type-C power adapter.

The laptop features a full-size three colour backlit keyboard. The keyboard has 1.5mm of key travel. It is paired with a trackpad and a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor.