Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 tipped to launch in India this month

Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 are tipped in India later this month. Mi Notebook Pro 14 was announced in China in March this year. The Notebook Ultra 15.6, on the other hand, is expected to be a rebranded Mi Notebook Pro X 15.

91Mobiles reports that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 in India. The publication claims Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 could be Mi Notebook Pro X laptop made official in the recent past in China. However, the exact launch date remains unknown at the moment.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 14 specifications (expected)

The Mi Notebook Pro 14 that debuted in China in April features a 14-inch screen. The display has 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, DC dimming, 120Hz refresh rate.

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. In addition, it has 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB PCIe SSD for storage.

Further, Xiaomi has provided a 56Whr battery on the laptop. It claims to charge 50 percent in 37 minutes. It runs on Windows 10 Home Edition.

The laptop supports two USB Type-C ports on the connectivity front, a 3.5mm audio jack, one Thunderbolt 4 port, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6. It measures 315.6 x 220.4 x 15.9 mm and weighs 1.5 kg.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 specifications (Rumored)

The Mi Notebook Pro X that debuted last month in China features a 15.6-inch Samsung E4 OLED display. It has 261ppi of pixel density, 600 nits of peak brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Mi Notebook Pro X

The laptop is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti chip. In addition, there is up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe storage.

Moving on, the laptop packs an 80Whr battery. This is claimed to deliver up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The machine runs on Windows 10 Home and is made of 6-series aluminium alloy.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v.5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 x USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port.