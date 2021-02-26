Advertisement

RedmiBook Pro 14, Pro 15, launched along with Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 12:38 pm

Redmi, along with the Redmi K40 series also revealed the RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiDots 3 TWS earbuds.
Redmi, on Thursday, not only launched the Redmi K40 series but also launched the RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15, and the Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds. The earbuds are designed to deliver up to seven hours of music playback on a single charge. The laptops though, feature Intel Iris XE graphics variants and also carry aviation-grade aluminium-alloy build. 

 

The RedmiBook Pro 15 Intel Core i5 + Intel Xe graphics variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 56,500), while Intel Core i5 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics comes at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,000), and the Intel Core i7 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics is priced at CNY 6,299 (approx Rs 71,100). 

 

RedmiBook Pro 14 price starts at a lower price of CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 53,000) for the Intel Core i5 + Intel Xe graphics variant. This variant will be available at a discounted price of CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 50,800) during the first sale. The RedmiBook Pro 14 also comes in an Intel Core i5 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics option which is priced at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 59,800) and an Intel Core i7 + Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics variant, valued at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 67,600).

 

The Redmi AirDots 3 are priced at CNY 199 (approx Rs 2,200).

 

RedmiBook Pro 15 Specifications 

 

Redmibook Pro 15

 

The RedmiBook Pro 15 sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K display with a resolution of 3,200x2,000 pixels. It has an 89.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (2GB DDR5) graphics and 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM. For storage, the laptop has 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. 

 

RedmiBook Pro 15's connectivity options includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There are also dual stereo speakers along with DTS Audio. The laptop packs a 70Whr battery that is claimed to deliver 12 hours of backup on a single charge. It is bundled with a 100W USB Type-C power adapter.

 

Redmibook Pro 15_

 

The laptop features a full-size three colour backlit keyboard. The keyboard has 1.5mm of key travel. It is paired with a trackpad and a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor. 

 

RedmiBook Pro 14 Specifications 

 

Redmibook Pro 14

 

The RedmiBook Pro 14 features a 14-inch display with a 2.5K display that comes with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and 88.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also includes 300 nits of brightness and supports DC dimming. 

 

RedmiBook Pro 14 is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 (2GB GDDR5) graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM. There is 512GB of PCIe SSD storage that comes as standard. 

 

Redmibook Pro 14_

 

RedmiBook Pro 14 runs on Windows 10 Home and sports some of Xiaomi's own proprietary software features such as MIUI+, XiaoAI assistant and more. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 as well as a USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone combo jack. It also includes dual stereo speakers along with DTS Audio. 

 

RedmiBook Pro 14 is backed by a 56Whr battery that is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It will charge through a 65W USB Type-C power adapter that comes bundled with the laptop. 

 

Same as the RedmiBook Pro 15, Xiaomi has provided a full-size three colours backlit keyboard with a key travel of 1.3mm. The laptop also includes a trackpad as well as a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor. 

 

Read More: Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ launched with 120Hz displays, Stereo speakers and more

 

Redmi AirDots 3 Specifications

 

Redmi Dots 3

 

Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds feature a QCC3040 chipset and are available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity that comes along with aptX Adaptive codec. Xiaomi has integrated some nifty features into the earbuds including its own XiaoAi AI voice assistant. There are also multi-functional touch controls. The earbuds come with the ability to offer instant viewing for connection and battery status when paired with a MIUI-based smartphone

 

Redmi Dots 3-

 

The earbuds come with a charging case that has a 600mAh battery to deliver up to 30 hours of total usage time. The inbuilt battery on the earbuds delivers up to seven hours of music playback time on a single charge. 

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

