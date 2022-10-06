HomeNewsAirtel 5G Plus Tariff to remain unchanged until rollout is 100%

Airtel 5G Plus Tariff to remain unchanged until rollout is 100%

Airtel has announced the launch of its 5G Plus services in India. Further, the company also announced an update regarding tariffs.

Airtel 5G Plus prices

  • Airtel 5G Plus has launched in India
  • Airtel 5G Plus tariffs will remain same for now
  • Airtel 5G Plus is rolling out in 8 cities in a phased manner

Airtel today announced the launch of Airtel 5G plus in several top cities in the country in a phased manner. Further, the telecom operator also announced an update regarding the tariffs of the Airtel 5G Plus service.

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will be able to use Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Next, as we reported last week, Airtel confirmed that customers with 5G smartphones can experience 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread.

In other words, the prices for the 5G Plus service will remain the same as the 4G plans for the time being. Explaining more about the service, Telco said that it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

Second, the company promises to deliver the ‘best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today’ coupled with enhanced voice experience and call connect. Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its unique power reduction solution.

In comparison, Airtel’s biggest competitor Jio has also announced the Beta trial of its True 5G services in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. As Jio’s True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio’s Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.

