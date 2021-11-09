Lava Agni 5G launched in India

Lava has launched a new smartphone in India called the Agni 5G. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Further, it gets a 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the back of the smartphone.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 in India for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. As a part of a special offer, one can currently pre-book the smartphone from Lava’s Website for Rs 500 and can get the smartphone at Rs 17,999. The phone will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers starting November 18.

Lava Agni 5G Specifications

The Lava Agni 5G comes with a 6.78-inch full HD+ IPS LCD 2.5D curved display with 1080 × 2460 pixel resolution. Further, the display has 16M colour reproduction, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display has a pixel density of 396 pixels per inch (ppi) and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset which is coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. The phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Further, the storage is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a quad camera setup. It comprises of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/2.0 lens. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 30W fast charging support.

The Lava Agni 5G runs Android 11. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. In addition, the phone supports dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.