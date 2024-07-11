Lava Blaze X: Should You Consider it Over CMF Phone 1?

Lava has debuted the new Blaze X smartphone in India, which is positioned in the budget segment of devices. The new Blaze X offers a curved display below the price tag of Rs 15,000 and also comes with Android 14 preloaded. However, is it worth considering over the newly launched CMF Phone 1? Let’s have a look.

Lava Blaze X: Price, Availability

The Blaze X comes in three models, including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999, and Rs 16,999, respectively. As a part of a special launch offer, you can get Rs 1,000 off when purchasing via select bank cards. The handset will go on sale from July 20 at 12 AM IST via Amazon and Lava E-store. It can be purchased in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colours.

Lava Blaze X: Specifications

The Lava Blaze X 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion colour depth and supports HDR. It can reach up to 800 nits peak brightness and has 394 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze X 5G packs a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony primary lens, accompanied by 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Lava promises a clean Android 14 experience with no bloatware, ads, or unwanted notifications. It also promises an upgrade to Android 15 and assured quarterly security updates for two years. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB-C port, and GPS.

Lava Blaze X Vs. CMF Phone 1

Lava Blaze X goes up to Rs 16,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM model, while CMF Phone 1 starts at Rs 15,999 and costs Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. For a thousand bucks extra, CMF Phone 1 offers you some advantages, such as a much more powerful chipset, a brighter display, a better software experience based on what we have seen within Lava and Nothing’s software skins, microSD card support, IP rating, along with longer software support for 2 years and 3 years of security patches.

There are also additional optional features that you can benefit from, such as attachable accessories, interchangeable back panels, and more. However, with Lava, you save some bucks and get a curved display, which may appeal to many people. It also offers a charger in the box, which is not the case with the CMF Phone 1, so many factors are at play here. We won’t comment on the camera performance of the two as we haven’t tested the Lava Blaze X yet.

CMF Phone 1 is essentially a better phone in most aspects, going by the specs. You pay a little extra for those benefits, which we feel is worth it. Lava can be considered by those who want a curved display, but we don’t think that’s a feature appealing enough to drive the sales of the smartphone.