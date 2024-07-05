The Lava Blaze X 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth, supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and Widevine L1. It can reach up to 800 nits peak brightness and has 394 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.
For optics, the Lava Blaze X 5G packs a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary lens, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, it features a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.
It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.
Lava promises a clean Android 14 experience with no bloatware, no ads, no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 15 and 16 and assured quarterly security updates for 3 years. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB-C port, and GPS.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Purple, Cream
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|64MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration