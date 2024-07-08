CMF Phone 1: Things You Should Know

CMF by Nothing has debuted its first smartphone which has been positioned as a budget device. The new device is all about customisability, where users can easily change the back panel of the handset or even attach external accessories to it, such as a card case, a kickstand, or a lanyard. Here’s everything you need to know about the CMF Phone 1.

Price, Availability

The CMF Phone 1 will likely be available in two variants, including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, with a starting price of Rs 15,999. The 8GB RAM model costs Rs 17,999. The 256GB model hasn’t been launched in India as of now. The handset will be available in Orange, Blue, Green, and Black colours.

Day 1 Sale Day offer will allow customers to avail special bank offers. Customers will be able to buy the CMF Phone 1 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 14,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant for Rs 16,999.

Limited numbers of CMF Phone 1 and CMF Buds Pro 2 will be available via an exclusive pop-up drop on July 9th 2024, Tuesday at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru from 7:00PM. The first 100 customers to buy the CMF Phone 1 will get CMF Buds free.

Further, it will be available to purchase from cmf.tech and retail partners, with open sales commencing on July 12 at 12 noon.

Accessories Pricing

The CMF Phone 1 will support various accessories, with pricing as follows:

Case – Rs 1,499

Stand – Rs 799

Lanyard – Rs 799

Card Case – Rs 799

33W Charger – Rs 799

Display

The CMF Phone 1 sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. It will have a peak brightness of 2000 nits, 395 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 960Hz PWM Dimming rate.

Processor, RAM, & Storage

The CMF Phone 1 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset supports up to 2TB storage expansion via a microSD card slot.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the handset features a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP portrait sensor, along with a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

Battery

The CMF Phone 1 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support. It also supports 5W reverse wired charging.

Software

The handset runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14, with promised support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Other Details

The first smartphone from CMF further has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging, comprising all the connectivity options. There’s a single linear AAC speaker. It is also IP52 rated for dust and water resistance.