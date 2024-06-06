Lava Blaze Curve 5G Gets Android 14 Update: How To Register For Trial?

Lava Mobiles has been on a launch spree for a while now and one of its mid-rangers, the Blaze Curve 5G that debuted in March earlier this year, is now set to receive the Android 14 update. It comes at a time when brands like OnePlus, Nothing, Realme, and others have released Android 15 beta for their handsets.

Lava took to X to announce that “Android 14 upgrade is available on Blaze Curve.” However, users will have to register to try out the Android 14 update via a trial program on their Lava Blaze Curve 5G units before the update rolls out to the public. To register, users will have to enter their details on the beta registration page via the link shared by the brand. Once done, they should ideally receive the update on their unit shortly after.

This release timeline stands in line with what we reported back in April this year, where Lava International CEO Sunil Raina confirmed to The Mobile Indian that models such as the Lava Blaze Curve 5G and those eligible for the Android 14 update, will all receive it in the next 2 to 3 months.

However, Lava is still behind in the software updates race as other brands are close to wrapping up the Android 14 release schedule for their devices and have begun focusing on Android 15 Beta. While the brand majorly fixed most of the issues we had with its software in the Blaze Curve 5G that we noted during our review of the handset, it still has to work on releasing updates faster than its current rate.

The brand hasn’t shared the exact release timeline for the public rollout of the Android 14 update for Blaze Curve 5G. The Agni 2 5G received the stable update earlier in April itself. In related news to the brand, it recently launched the Yuva 5G smartphone in India. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is also the first device in the country to be powered by the Unisoc T750 5G processor.