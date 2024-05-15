List Of Devices That Have Received Android 15 Beta: From OnePlus To Nothing

Android 15 Beta 2 is coming for Pixel devices later today when Google will reveal more about the upcoming major Android release on Day 2 of Google I/O 2024 but ahead of that, a bunch of companies have already began announcing Android 15 Beta for their devices, including the likes of Nothing, Realme, OnePlus, and more. Here’s a list of devices for whom Android 15 Beta has been announced.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open

OnePlus was one of the first brands to announce Android 15 Beta for the two of their most premium flagship smartphones as of yet, including the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open. As it’s an early beta, it will have issues that need to be solved, so we’d advise against installing it on your device if you rely on it for your daily usage. However, if you have one of them lying around or you are a developer who needs to have their App ready for Android 15 launch, this is your chance to test it out.

Nothing Phone (2a)

The Nothing Phone (2a) (Review) has also received the Android 15 developer preview. However, as usual with such early builds, it is bound to be plagued with issues making it unstable for daily use. Issues highlighted by Nothing in its Android 15 Developer Preview for Phone (2a) includes:

Fingerprints can’t be registered Face unlock unavailable No pre-installed Nothing X/Weather/Launcher/Recorder/Widgets

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Realme introduced the latest Android 15 Developer Program to realme 12 Pro+ 5G users. If you’re a developer and own a realme 12 Pro+ 5G, then you can enroll and participate in beta testing Android 15. However, Realme notes that the Android 15 Beta software is meant for the India version of realme 12 Pro+ 5G only, as of now. Those in other regions having the device are requested not to install the software.

Read More: Google I/O 2024 Was All About Entering The Gemini Era: Check All Announcements

Vivo X100, iQOO 12

Chinese brand Vivo also announced the Android 15 Developer Preview for Vivo X100 and the iQOO 12 from its sub-brand. Vivo outlines some of the features the software brings, such as several new features and improvements that enhance application performance, including advanced PDF rendering capabilities, a new way to process media files, and optimized database operations.

Starting from today, May 15, 2024, the Android 15 Beta Program will be available on vivo X100 in countries and regions including India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan, and on iQOO 12 in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

While the Tecno device hasn’t received the Android 15 Beta yet, its mentioned in this list of device as the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed to Android Authority that it will be one of the first devices to receive it soon. An exact release timeline hasn’t been shared by the brand.

Google Pixel Series

Google Pixel series were the first set of smartphones to receive Android 15 Beta back in April this year. If you have of the following supported Pixel devices, you can enroll the device in the Android Beta for Pixel program to get updates to the Android 15 Beta over-the-air (OTA):

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

This is the list of the devices that have received Android 15 Beta. We’ll be updating this article if any new devices are added to this list so keep an eye out for it.