Exclusive: Android 14 Update Roadmap For Lava Agni 2, Other Lava Devices

Lava CEO has revealed when users of Lava Agni 2 5G and other Lava smartphones can expect the Android 14 update on their devices.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Lava Mobiles has been launching most of its recent smartphones with the 13 operating system pre-installed. The company is now gearing up to release the Android 14 update for its Lava Agni 2 5G and other smartphones in the near future. If you own a Lava smartphone, here’s when you can expect to receive the Android 14 update.

In an interview with The Mobile Indian, Lava International CEO Sunil Raina confirmed that the Lava Agni 2 5G will receive the Android 14 update in the next 2 to 3 weeks, i.e. 15 to 20 days. Raina also confirmed that the other models, such as the Lava Blaze Curve 5G and those eligible for the update, will all receive it in the next 2 to 3 months.

When asked why Lava’s latest handset, the Blaze Curve 5G, wasn’t released with Android 14 out of the box, Raina said the brand apologises to the consumers for the delay and accepts it as a mistake. As a result, the brand decided to push two major updates to the device, which will bring it up to Android 15.

Sunil also talked about how the brand isn’t focusing on building its own Android-based skin from the ground up but is instead working on features users are demanding. He confirmed that Lava is also working on its own gallery app, which we’ll soon see on future Lava smartphones. As for now, Lava will be sticking to using a slightly forked version of Android and not creating a completely new software skin.

We feel that sticking to a stock Android-based skin would be appropriate for the brand, considering it adds useful features, making it more convenient and productive for the consumer. “Our major focus as of now is how we can enhance consumer experience, and we are working on it tirelessly,” said Raina.

Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.78-inch, 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

