Krafton partners with Bugatti, adds Bugatti Veyron in BGMI

Krafton, the developer behind the famous battle royale hit called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has partnered with automotive company Bugatti. The developer announced that it is adding two of the most exclusive supercars in existence to BGMI, including Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

As a part of this collaboration, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players can obtain the two Bugatti cars mentioned above with additional secret colour themes to unlock as well as a themed Bugatti ornament and parachute. Players can experience the vehicles from June 20 till August 6.

In addition to the in-game arrival of the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, players will also have the opportunity to drive the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. The company notes that the vehicle has been created to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and in homage to the famous long-lost Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic.

For those uninitiated, BGMI made a return to India late last month after being removed from the Play Store and App Store over a year ago. In news related to gaming, a bunch of upcoming games were announced at Summer Game Fest 2023 recently.

During the Summer Game Fest, a gameplay reveal of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was showcased. Developed by the studio known for Vampyr and the Life is Strange series, this action RPG introduces players to a haunting world filled with apparitions and supernatural creatures.