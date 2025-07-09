Microsoft Edge Performance Gets a Boost, Now Faster & More Responsive

Microsoft EDGE performance has been given a boost by Microsoft with even faster and more responsive Browser UI than before. Microsoft says this was made possible “through a cumulation of efforts of the past few months,” allowing it to reach a major milestone of achieving a global First Contentful Paint (FCP) below 300ms.

Introduced by Google in Chrome in 2017, “FCP measures how long it takes the browser to render the first piece of DOM content after a user navigates to your page. Images, non-white elements, and SVGs on your page are considered DOM content.” Microsoft noted that “industry research shows that waiting longer than 300 to 400ms for the initial content can significantly impact user satisfaction.”

With the boost in Microsoft Edge performance, the company met this critical threshold to ensure that the “most used browser features appear almost instantly, letting you engage with the content sooner.”

“This achievement not only aligns with widely recognized web performance standards but also underscores our commitment to delivering industry-leading speed,” said Microsoft. Since February 2025, when Microsoft gave Edge its previous performance boost, the company says it has dramatically reduced load times by an average of 40%, and achieved greater responsiveness, for 13 browser features, such as:

Workspaces: from the moment you open a page, tasks feel more responsive and intuitive, allowing you to dive into your work without delay.

Settings: you can now more quickly load and navigate to the browser settings and customize your browsing experience.

Read aloud: to experience AI-powered reading of webpages in more languages, accents, and voices—all with reduced startup time and smoother playback.

Split screen: effortlessly switch between tasks and windows with near-instant navigation and less loading delays.

This has been made possible thanks to the shift to WebUI 2.0. According to Microsoft, the new markup-first architecture helps cut down the size of code bundles and JavaScript executed during UI initialization.

Microsoft says that in the coming months, one can expect additional performance improvements across more features, including Print Preview, Extensions, and more.