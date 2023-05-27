BGMI Returns: Android Players Can Now Download and Install the Game

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, has officially reappeared on the Google Play Store for Android users. After being banned from the platform for quite some time, players can now download and install the game on their Android devices. However, gameplay will commence starting May 29th. if you are an iOS user, you will be able to download the game Apple Store from May 29th

How to get the latest BGMI?

To downlaod the highly anticipated game, existing users can simply conduct a quick search on the Google Play Store, where they will find Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The current version of the game is labelled as version 2.5.0, with an approximate file size of 800MB. Once downloaded and installed, players will be able to launch the game; however, they will encounter a notice stating that servers are yet to go live. The BGMI servers are expected to go live on Monday, May 29th.

It is worth noting that BGMI faced a ban in India due to security concerns. Nevertheless, Krafton, the game’s developer, expressed gratitude towards the Indian authorities for granting permission to relaunch the game in the country.

It is expected that Battlegrounds Mobile India might return with certain changes and restrictions, such as the implementation of green blood colour and limitations on playtime. However, it is essential to approach these claims with caution as Krafton or the game’s representatives have provided no official confirmation.