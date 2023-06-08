Coca-Cola, Riot Games Join Forces to Launch Limited-Edition League of Legends Branded Drink

Riot Games, a popular game developer and soft drinks conglomerate Coca-Cola have joined forces to introduce an exclusive League of Legends branded drink, which promises to elevate the gaming experience.

Named “Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar,” the new beverage was officially launched across various locations, including the United States, Canada, China, South Korea, Latin America, and Africa. While the cans still bear the unmistakable Coca-Cola branding, they sport the League of Legends aesthetic with an enchanting Hextech blue glow, making them visually appealing to fans.

However, what exactly the “+XP” flavour tastes like remains a mystery, as experience points are more of a virtual concept than an actual flavour in the real world. According to the press release, the drink aims to provide fans and players with the taste of experience points, celebrating their individual journeys within the game. Nevertheless, this abstract concept challenges the imagination when it comes to defining its taste.

Nonetheless, the introduction of the League of Legends-themed drink under Coca-Cola’s Creations brand, known for its innovative marketing campaigns and limited-edition releases, is an exciting development for enthusiasts of the popular online multiplayer game.

As per media reports, a series of new challenges will be introduced within the game to promote the League of Legends-themed beverage further. These challenges, when completed, will unlock limited-edition Ultimate emotes, adding an extra layer of excitement for players. The challenges include achieving seven assists in a game, accumulating 12,000 gold in a game, and securing a victory within 20 minutes.

This collaboration builds upon a previous successful endeavour, as Coca-Cola was a founding partner of the League of Legends: Wild Rift esports scene. The company has consistently provided unique fan experiences within the mobile game’s esports circuit. In addition, Coca-Cola has sponsored The Esports Awards and joined forces with British esports organization Guild Esports, solidifying its commitment to the rapidly growing world of competitive gaming.