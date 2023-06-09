Summer Game Fest 2023: Top 15 Games Launchings Soon

Launch Date: September 19, 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Mortal Kombat fans are in for a treat as NetherRealm Studios announces the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1, the latest instalment in the legendary fighting game franchise. Packed with jaw-dropping action, impressive stunts, and unforgettable fatalities, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to deliver an adrenaline-fueled gaming experience.

One of the exciting new features introduced in Mortal Kombat 1 is the ability to select two characters from the roster. Players can choose a primary fighter as well as a Kameo fighter, expanding their strategic options and enhancing the depth of combat.

As with previous Mortal Kombat titles, players can expect meticulously designed arenas, intricate combo systems, and a diverse range of characters each with their own unique fighting styles and special moves. The game’s intense action sequences and visually stunning graphics are sure to leave players on the edge of their seats.