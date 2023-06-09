Summer Game Fest 2023: Top 15 Games Launchings Soon

In the absence of E3, the Summer Game Fest 2023 has emerged as the premier gaming event of the summer season. Organized by Geoff Keighley, this year’s Summer Game Fest has become the go-to destination for all the major game announcements. With an extensive lineup of games revealed and showcased the event has delivered an exciting glimpse into the future of gaming. Here is a roundup of the Top 15 Games Launchings Soon.
1Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Launch Date: January 18, 2024
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC
The Summer Game Fest kicked off with an unexpected announcement that left gamers thrilled and nostalgic.
The long-awaited return of Prince of Persia by Ubisoft was revealed with the unveiling of “The Lost Crown,” an action-adventure role-playing game that marks a modern evolution of the beloved franchise. Long back gamers used to store the game on floppy disks.
2Mortal Kombat 1
- Launch Date: September 19, 2023
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Mortal Kombat fans are in for a treat as NetherRealm Studios announces the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1, the latest instalment in the legendary fighting game franchise. Packed with jaw-dropping action, impressive stunts, and unforgettable fatalities, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to deliver an adrenaline-fueled gaming experience.
One of the exciting new features introduced in Mortal Kombat 1 is the ability to select two characters from the roster. Players can choose a primary fighter as well as a Kameo fighter, expanding their strategic options and enhancing the depth of combat.
As with previous Mortal Kombat titles, players can expect meticulously designed arenas, intricate combo systems, and a diverse range of characters each with their own unique fighting styles and special moves. The game’s intense action sequences and visually stunning graphics are sure to leave players on the edge of their seats.
3Sonic Superstar
- Launch Date: Late 2023
- Platforms: Consoles and PC
Sega and Sonic Team have unveiled Sonic Superstars, an upcoming 2D adventure featuring the beloved Blue Blur. While Sonic takes the spotlight, the game also features a diverse supporting cast, including Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, who are showcased as playable characters in the reveal trailer, each possessing their own unique abilities.
Excitingly, Sonic Superstars marks the return of Naoto Ohshima, the original designer and artist behind Sonic the Hedgehog and Dr. Eggman from the early days of the franchise. Ohshima will introduce a brand-new character to the Sonic universe through this game, marking his first involvement since Sonic Adventure.
In addition to the familiar characters and Ohshima’s new creation, Sonic Superstars introduces seven distinct Emerald Powers.
4Fortnite: Chapter 4, Season 3 (Fortnite Wilds)
- Launch Date: June 9, 2023
- Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch
Fortnite: Chapter 4, Season 3, also known as Fortnite Wilds, debuted with a cinematic trailer revealing an exciting crossover with the Transformers franchise. The trailer showcased the transformation of the Fortnite island and introduced iconic characters such as Optimus Prime and Bumblebee into the game’s universe.
This collaboration has generated significant anticipation among Fortnite players, who are eager to explore new locations, engage in battles, and uncover hidden treasures alongside their favorite Transformers characters. The trailer has heightened excitement for Chapter 4, Season 3, as players look forward to immersing themselves in the unique gameplay experience offered by Fortnite Wilds.
Further updates on gameplay features, skins, and in-game events are expected to be announced by Epic Games, promising an exhilarating journey for players in this latest season of Fortnite.
5Alan Wake 2
- Launch Date: October 17, 2023
- Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch
Alan Wake 2 by Remedy Entertainment introduces a gameplay feature that allows players to control two distinct characters, with an equal split of gameplay time between them. One of the characters takes on the role of an FBI agent, while the other character strives to escape from a mysterious dimension.
This dual protagonist approach adds an intriguing dynamic to the game, providing players with different perspectives and storylines to explore. The inclusion of these two playable characters promises to deliver a unique and immersive experience for fans of the Alan Wake series.
As more details emerge about the game, players can anticipate an engaging narrative and thrilling gameplay as they navigate the challenges faced by both characters in their respective journeys.
6Like a Dragon: Gaiden
- Launch Date: November 9, 2023
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the developers behind the popular Like a Dragon/Yakuza series, has announced a new spin-off title called Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This game takes place between the events of Yakuza 6 and Yakuza 8, focusing on the character Kiryu and his time hiding under the codename Joryu at Daidoji Temple.
The recently released gameplay footage shows the game’s plot and the beat-em-up combat mechanics. Fans of the series can look forward to exploring the expanded Yakuza universe and uncovering the secrets surrounding Kiryu’s hidden identity.
7Star Trek Infinite
- Launch Date: June 16, 2023
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows
Nimble Giant Entertainment, the developers behind Star Trek Infinite, have provided partial reveals of their upcoming game. Set to be a strategy-based game, Star Trek Infinite aims to offer an immersive experience in the Star Trek universe.
While specific details about the gameplay and features are yet to be fully disclosed, fans can anticipate engaging in strategic gameplay elements that capture the essence of the iconic sci-fi franchise.
8John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
- Launch Date: 2024
- Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC
Horror film director John Carpenter, known for his works such as Halloween and The Thing, is also an avid gamer. Now, Carpenter is lending his name to an upcoming co-op first-person shooter, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, developed by Saber Interactive in collaboration with Focus Entertainment.
The game features intense action and horror elements, with players taking on the role of commandos facing mutated monsters in a world plagued by a supernatural outbreak. The game’s setting is ruled by a terrifying eldritch Sludge God, resulting in an infestation of scum and undead creatures.
In Toxic Commando, players will use a variety of weapons, vehicles, and even katanas to combat the monstrous hordes. The reveal trailer, showcased during the Summer Game Fest live event, highlights the commandos engaging in large-scale battles reminiscent of Left 4 Dead. The gameplay includes both on-foot combat and armoured vehicle segments. Players will encounter unique monster mutations that require different strategies to defeat..
9Sandland
- Launch Date: Not specified yet
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC
Sandland, an upcoming action game, draws inspiration from Akira Toriyama’s distinctive art style featured in the 2000 Tokiyama Manga. While the exact release date remains undisclosed, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness the games fighting mechanics in action.
The recently released trailer provides a glimpse into the game’s dinosaur-infested sandy world.
10Palworld
- Launch Date: Early Access in January 2024
- Platforms: Consoles and PC
Palworld is an unconventional video game that presents players with the intriguing concept of capturing monsters and arming them with firearms.
During the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, a trailer unveiled a number of 3D creatures that players can befriend in an upcoming game. The trailer also showcased various weapons and included survival-crafting elements such as cooking.
11The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- Launch Date: Early Access in January 2024
- Platforms: PC
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, has been given an early 2024 release date. Developed by Free Range Games and published by North Beach Games, the announcement was made during the Summer Game Fest 2023.
Setting itself apart as the only survival crafting game set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria immerses players in the Fourth Age. Lord Gimli Lockbearer plays a central role as he summons a brave group of dwarves to reclaim the long-lost kingdom of Khazad-dûm.
The game offers a unique experience with a procedurally generated version of Moria, ensuring that no two playthroughs are alike. Survival becomes paramount as players navigate the treacherous underground of the dwarven realm. They must hunt for food, gather essential resources, and manage their sleep, temperature, and noise to stay alive. A dynamic light system adds to the immersive gameplay, enabling players to ward off the darkness and explore the unknown depths of Moria.
12Lies of P
- Launch Date: September 19, 2023
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows
Neowiz has announced the release of a Lies of P demo as part of the Summer Game Fest. The demo includes the first two chapters of the game, which draws inspiration from the story of Pinocchio and features gameplay reminiscent of the Souls-like genre.
Players will encounter three boss fights and have the opportunity to explore multiple locations. They will also be introduced to key characters and can try out various game mechanics such as the weapon assembly feature, Legion Arm load-outs, and discover different outfits.
Lies of P is set in the city of Krat, inspired by the Belle Époque era. The game presents a challenging, dark atmosphere, with deadly puppets and a widespread plague posing threats. Players assume the role of P, a puppet in search of Geppetto with the ultimate goal of becoming human.
13Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Launch Date: October 20, 2023
- Platforms: PlayStation 5
Insomniac Games, in partnership with PlayStation and Marvel Games, has announced the exclusive release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 on October 20th, 2023. This highly anticipated sequel follows the successful reception of its predecessors, Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020.
The game has been specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 console, taking advantage of its capabilities to provide enhanced visuals, faster web swinging, 3D Audio, and seamless character switching. These features aim to create a more immersive gaming experience.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 introduces dual protagonists, with players taking on the roles of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The main storyline allows for control of each character at different points throughout the campaign. The open world setting allows players to freely switch between the two characters as they explore the various boroughs of Marvel’s New York. Each protagonist will have their own unique stories and missions.
14Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Launch Date: 2024
- Platforms: PlayStation 5
During the Summer Game Fest, Square Enix unveiled an eagerly anticipated trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, providing fans with a closer look at the highly anticipated second chapter of the game’s re-imagining.
The trailer showcases a standalone adventure where Cloud Strife and his companions successfully flee the dystopian city of Midgar, setting off on a new expedition across the expansive world of Gaia in pursuit of the formidable Sephiroth.
15Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Launch Date: End of 2023
- Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X, and Series S
During the Summer Game Fest, a gameplay reveal of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was showcased. Developed by the studio known for Vampyr and the Life is Strange series, this action RPG introduces players to a haunting world filled with apparitions and supernatural creatures.
The trailer offers a glimpse into the game’s atmospheric setting and showcases the combat mechanics, where players assume the roles of Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, Banishers dedicated to eliminating lingering specters. As Antea becomes trapped as a spirit herself, players embark on a desperate quest to free her from her newfound predicament.