Just Corseca launches Stallion Wireless Neckband with 100 Hours Battery Life

Just Corseca has announced the launch of the Stallion neckband in India. Just Corseca Stallion neckband is priced at Rs 3,499 and comes with a warranty of 1 year. The product is readily available for purchase at www.justcorseca.in and all online and offline stores.

The neckband is available in grey and black colours. The product comes with 1 unit of Neckband, a USB cable, and a warranty card.

Just Corseca Stallion

With its Bluetooth version 5.0, it can be paired easily with any smartphone and other smart devices. The Bluetooth connectivity works with a working distance of 15 meters. Users can also directly click the photographs by a dedicated camera button in the neckband.

Just Corseca Stallion comes with 800 mAh battery ensuring a playtime of 100 hours and a charging time of 1.5 hours. The company claims that Stallion is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, travellers, and those who never compromise with the sound quality and the battery life.

The neckband offers music time of up to 100 hours, talk time of 70 hours, and standby time of 400 hours with its 800mAh battery. Additionally, it features a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz and 105±3dB sensitivity.

The device comes with an IPX8 rating that prevents it from dust and water. Moreover, it is made with tough silicone rubber, making it suitable for adventure activities and workouts. Users can enjoy 10 hours of music at just 10 mins of charge.

Earlier, Just Corseca launched Slingshot, Snugar Smartwatches in India. Snugar calling smartwatch is priced at Rs 8,999 and Slingshot is priced at Rs 7,999. Both the smartwatches from Just Corseca come with one year of warranty and are available for purchase at all online and offline stores.