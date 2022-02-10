Just Corseca launches Slingshot, Snugar Smartwatches in India

Just Corseca has launched Slingshot and Snugar Smartwatches in India. The device has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of fitness enthusiasts and others who love to explore extreme environments. Both the smartwatches comewith IP67 features. Snugar comes with 15 days battery life with a calling feature and Slingshot has 10 days of battery life upon charging for just 2 hours.

Snugar calling smartwatch is priced at Rs 8,999 and Slingshot is priced at Rs 7,999. Both the smartwatches from Just Corseca come with one year of warranty and are readily available for purchase at all online and offline stores.

Snugar Calling Smartwatch

Snugar smartwatch can monitor one’s blood oxygen saturation and Blood pressure. It also boasts optical heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Sleep monitoring. It comprises a 200 mAh battery with 5 days of functioning time and 15 days of standby.

It has multiple Sports modes with Accelerometer, gyroscope and sleep monitor for accuracy. One can get all their messages and notifications straight on your wrist with intuitive customizable vibrations. The watch is equipped with a 1.69 inches HD LCD color display with 240×280 resolution. One can also check their incoming calls and answer it straight from their wrist or reject them when they are occupied.

Slingshot Smartwatch

Equipped with 1.69 inches HD LCD colour display with 240×280 resolution and 180mAH lithium polymer battery, the smartwatch can work upto 8 days on typical usage scenario, 10 days of standby time. It has a charging time of just two hours.

It comes with an optical heart rate sensor,accelerometer, gyroscope, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen saturation & blood pressure besides additional features including Multiple sports mode, Find my phone, Remote Camera Control, Music control, Stop watch, Countdown timer, Weather info, Idle Alerts, Drink water Reminder & Alarm. Calling through the watch is not possible.